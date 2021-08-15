Looking for classic newer construction in the Ladue area? This fabulous 5,800+ sq. ft. home on a .67 acre lot may be your dream home! The artful combination of the original structure with newer construction has created the perfect home for "upsizing." A grand entry leads to the living room with cathedral ceiling & a spacious great room with fireplace & dining area overlooking the rear yard. The open floor plan has lovely hardwood floors, a neutral decor, crown moldings, & 9' ceilings in most of the 1st floor. Enjoy the amazing kitchen with butler's pantry & large center island, custom cabinetry, stainless appliances, & quartz countertops. The second floor contains a huge master bedroom, 2 walk in closets & ensuite bath with large shower & clawfoot tub. There are 3 add'l bedrooms (could also be a total of 5 bedrooms) & 2nd floor laundry. The lower level is partially finished with a full bath and walk out. Home has never been occupied. Sound system, 2 car garage, and patio.
4 Bedroom Home in Richmond Heights - $1,399,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday that he may reconsider his decision not to mandate masks in the state's public schools, if cases of the coronavirus continue to surge higher.
The shooting was reported at 2:51 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Grant Road.
First series sweep since June was there for the taking, but the Cards wilted after rain delay.
The proposal, sponsored by Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, was rejected on a voice vote. Council Chair Rita Heard Days refused Clancy’s request for a roll call vote.
The new store adds to the Bass Pro location in St. Charles and the Cabela's in Hazelwood.
But this time, positive comments balance the naysayers.
Poor communication, desire to end 'allegations' by former employees and addressing health issues factor into decision.
Sweep, but bittersweet: Cardinals outlast, out-blast Pirates for 7-6 win after LeBlanc leaves with elbow injury
Updates on injuries as lefty starter lasts two innings and leadoff hitter Carlson (wrist) also abruptly leaves games. Cardinals stretch roster to sweep Bucs.
The lawsuit promises to compound an already precarious financial situation for Maryland Heights.
Money is personal, and now Stan Kroenke, Jerry Jones and others have to hand over their finances to Team STL as the relocation lawsuit approaches its January trial.