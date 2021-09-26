4 Bedroom Home in Richmond Heights - $435,000

Welcome home!!! Wonderful home in the heart of St. Louis - mins to everywhere! Near Clayton, The Heights, hwys, hosps, shopg, restaurants. A larger home in the area (3200+ sf) and oversized two-car garage. You have to see this house to envision all it has to offer. Upstairs: 3 large beds and 2 full baths. The master has 3 closets and 2 sliding patio doors to the balcony stretching across the front of the house! The 2nd bedroom has sliding patio doors leading to a 3-season room full of windows. Bedrooms 2 & 3 have access to a 2nd balcony in the back! Downstairs is a large, eat-in kitchen with center island, TONS of cabinets, working gas fireplace and new stainless appliances, incl. fridge. Half bath, large LR and DR complete this level. The walk-out basement is set up as in-law quarters. Fresh paint, some new carpet, large deck, chandeliers, marble window sills. Roof 7 yrs young, tilt in windows, etc. Great bones...just needs your style! Already passed city occupancy!