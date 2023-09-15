Welcome to 7417 Wise Ave. located in a quaint pocket of Richmond Heights. This wonderful two-story brick home offers four bedrooms, three and a half baths, attached two car garage plus nearly 3000 square feet of living space. Stately curb appeal and a welcoming two-story entry foyer sets the tone here. Separate dining and formal living room, main floor office with French doors, wide open family room with fireplace and powder room, great deck/yard view. Kitchen and breakfast combo are perfect for entertaining. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the 1st level. Upstairs you'll find the spacious owners en-suite with double sink, garden tub, separate shower and huge walk in closet. Across the hall another en-suite perfect for those needing their own space! Convenient 2nd story laundry room, two additional bedrooms with jack and jill bath and walk-in closets. Fresh pleasing paint colors throughout. Award winning Clayton School district, near St Mary's.