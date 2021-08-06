4 Bedroom Home in Richmond Heights - $824,900

Centrally located on a charming street in the Ladue School District, this beautiful traditional all brick colonial home with an in-ground pool is move in ready! The Center Hall plan home features a LR or office space, extra-large DR with a woodburning fireplace, open floor plan kitchen, breakfast room and Family room and a half bath on the main level. Wood floors and a wall of French doors across the back of the house looks out to large patio and pool. Perfect for entertaining or unwinding after work. Upstairs you will find 4 BR & 3 full baths (2 BR's are en suite). The MBR & bath addition overlooks the pool & beautifully landscaped backyard. The LL is partially finished with rec room area complete with wet bar, mini fridge, and full bath. Could also be used as additional sleeping quarters. Walk up basement. Attached garage. Fully fenced back yard. Can't beat this location!