4 Bedroom Home in Rock Hill - $679,900

New custom 2-story 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath just completed by Schindler Homes LLC in Rock Hill, Webster Groves School District. This beautiful home features 9' first floor ceilings, hardwood flooring entire 1st floor, wainscot trim in den, stainless steel Kitchen-Aid appliances with chimney hood, 42 inch shaker kitchen wall cabinets with soft close drawers and doors, pull out trash cabinet, crown mold, built-in refrigerator cabinet, under cabinet lighting with light rail, walk-in pantry, granite countertops throughout, mudroom on 1st floor with custom lockers, fireplace in family room, luxurious master bath with double sinks, Moen plumbing fixtures, separate tub and shower, his and hers large walk-in closets, large 2nd floor laundry with cabinets/granite folding counter, 50 hot water heater, cased out Jeld-Wen windows, tall pour and bath rough in, and architectural grade shingles. Fully sodded yard and professionally landscaped. Great location, convenient to highways, parks, and shopping.