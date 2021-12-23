4 Bedroom Home in Saint Louis - $82,000

Ranch style home with 4 Bedrooms, 1 bath, attached garage on large 1 acre treed lot. Located in an established suburban neighborhood with homes in similar type and year built, great curb appeal. This property is close to schools, shopping, parks and employment centers. 4BR 1BA 1,809+/- sf single-family. Built in 1950. Approx 1.06ac lot. Taxes approx $2,315 ('18). Fireplace. Buyer will not be charged a Buyers Premium or Auction Service Fee. Buyer's Agent Commission: Not offered. Buyer is responsible for all escrow and closing fees typically ranging from $750-$3000. It is the Buyer s responsibility to contact a local title agency or real estate attorney for a property specific estimate prior to placing a bid. Closing must occur on or before 30 days from seller's acceptance of offer. Buyer is responsible for obtaining possession of the property after closing. The property is being offered As-Is, Where-Is, without any contingencies. Seller will agree to transfer title via Special Warranty Deed (or jurisdictional equivalent) if buyer secures title insurance, at buyer's expense, without delaying the closing date. If buyer does not purchase title insurance, Seller will transfer the property via quit claim deed (or jurisdictional equivalent). This is a HUD Second Chance home auction Second Chance means it didn t sell to a new homeowner at the Foreclosure Auction. During this Second Chance auction period, Seller advises the home is discounted below Seller's appraised value. This is a limited time opportunity. NoBuyersPremium