Ranch style home with 4 Bedrooms, 1 bath, attached garage on large 1 acre treed lot. Located in an established suburban neighborhood with homes in similar type and year built, and appeal. **SPECIAL NOTES: (1) This is a CASH ONLY transaction. (2) Seller to pay Taxes, HOA, and Municipal/Utility Liens. (3) The seller has chosen to disclose the reserve price for this property and has set the reserve at $71,760.00. (4) Bids below the disclosed reserve may be presented to the seller for consideration. (5) Please read the Williams and Williams disclaimers carefully before placing a bid or submitting an offer. ***. 4BR 1BA 1,809+/- sf single-family. Built in 1950. Approx 1.06ac lot. Taxes approx $2,315 ('18). Fireplace. Buyer will not be charged a Buyers Premium or Auction Service Fee. Buyer's Agent Commission: Not offered. Buyer is responsible for all escrow and closing fees typically ranging from $750-$3000. It is the Buyer s responsibility to contact a local title agency or real estate attorney for a property specific estimate prior to placing a bid. Closing must occur on or before 30 days from seller's acceptance of offer. Buyer is responsible for obtaining possession of the property after closing. The property is being offered As-Is, Where-Is, without any contingencies. Seller will agree to transfer title via Special Warranty Deed (or jurisdictional equivalent) if buyer secures title insurance, at buyer's expense, without delaying the closing date. If buyer does not purchase title insurance, Seller will transfer the property via quit claim deed (or jurisdictional equivalent). This is a HUD Second Chance home auction Second Chance means it didn t sell to a new homeowner at the Foreclosure Auction. During this Second Chance auction period, Seller advises the home is discounted below Seller's appraised value. This is a limited time opportunity. NoBuyersPremium
4 Bedroom Home in Saint Louis - $82,000
