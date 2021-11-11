Ranch style home with 4 Bedrooms, 1 bath, attached garage on large 1 acre treed lot. Located in an established suburban neighborhood with homes in similar type and year built, great curb appeal. This property is close to schools, shopping, parks and employment centers. 4BR 1BA 1,809+/- sf single-family. Built in 1950. Approx 1.06ac lot. Taxes approx $2,315 ('18). Fireplace. Buyer will not be charged a Buyers Premium or Auction Service Fee. Buyer's Agent Commission: Not offered. Buyer is responsible for all escrow and closing fees typically ranging from $750-$3000. It is the Buyer s responsibility to contact a local title agency or real estate attorney for a property specific estimate prior to placing a bid. Closing must occur on or before 30 days from seller's acceptance of offer. Buyer is responsible for obtaining possession of the property after closing. The property is being offered As-Is, Where-Is, without any contingencies. Seller will agree to transfer title via Special Warranty Deed (or jurisdictional equivalent) if buyer secures title insurance, at buyer's expense, without delaying the closing date. If buyer does not purchase title insurance, Seller will transfer the property via quit claim deed (or jurisdictional equivalent). This is a HUD Second Chance home auction Second Chance means it didn t sell to a new homeowner at the Foreclosure Auction. During this Second Chance auction period, Seller advises the home is discounted below Seller's appraised value. This is a limited time opportunity. NoBuyersPremium
4 Bedroom Home in Saint Louis - $82,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sabrina Dunigan’s five children, all younger than 10, died in the apartment fire Aug. 6.
Cardinals Hall of Fame manager says games won't be shortened unless more strikes are thrown--or called. The game "is about as bad as I've ever seen it.'
They were two of four remaining veterans from the Cardinals' 2013 World Series team, but they have both struggled lately.
San Francisco claims Dean on waivers. Williams, Moroff outrighted to Memphis.
Police have been hesitant to publicly call the killings the work of a serial killer, but allegations leave no doubt that that's how they view Reed.
Skip’s in: Cardinals hiring Schumaker as bench coach, bringing back admired leadoff hitter for Marmol’s staff
Schumaker, last with San Diego as bench coach and associate manager, will return to the club that drafted him, reuniting with close friends.
Bush said she spoke to President Joe Biden before Friday's vote.
BenFred: Even in a blurry offseason, it's clear there are chances for Cardinals to upgrade middle-infield offense
Whether the Cardinals report to spring training on time (fingers crossed) or find what could be a promising season scarred by a work stoppage, it seems safe to say Oli Marmol’s club must come up with better middle-infield production in 2022 than the Cardinals created last season.
Shildt ranks top-three for votes for NL Manager of the Year; Cardinals outfielder Carlson cracks ROY top three
Shildt received votes for highest honor given a manager in all 4 seasons he was manager of the Cardinals, including 2018, when he took over midseason.
Arenado wins ninth in succession, Goldschmidt his fourth overall and O'Neill his second consecutive Gold.