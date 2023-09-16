No need to wait for a new home to be finished, this one is only 2 years old and very tastefully designed so you will have no trouble making it your own. It's a perfect cul-de-sac lot with lots of room to stretch out inside and out. Inside the front door you are greeted with a very spacious formal dining room that could also make a great office or play room. The central hall design that leads you past the powder room and into the open concept family room, breakfast room, and well appointed kitchen with walk in pantry and tons of storage. Also on the main level is access to the deck and the 3 car garage. Take a trip upstairs and find a spacious loft, 3 generously sized guest rooms, a full hall bath and the master suite with walk in closet and on suite bath showcasing a beautiful glass shower, separate tub, dual vanities and private water closet. Back downstairs you'll find a full unfinished walk out basement leading to the fenced in yard perfectly situated for family fun and entertaining