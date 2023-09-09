Discover the epitome of comfort in this stunning ranch-style home nestled in the coveted Indian Springs subdivision. Boasting 4 spacious bedrooms & 3 bathrooms, this residence redefines luxury living. The open floor plan allows an abundance of natural light. The large center island, farmhouse sink, & pantry make the kitchen superb! The master suite is a true sanctuary w its vaulted ceiling & a lavish marble shower. Embrace the elegance of a beautiful office space or bedroom adorned w a charming barn door. The finished basement provides an abundance of additional space. Let's not forget the expansive 3-car garage, ensuring ample room for vehicles and storage. The fenced yard not only ensures privacy but also offers a secure haven for outdoor activities. Elevate your living experience with this meticulously designed home that balances modern convenience with timeless sophistication. Refrigerator new in 2022. All other kitchen appliances new in 2021. Buyer to verify all information.