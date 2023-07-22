O'Fallon HS! Welcome to your dream home! We invite you to explore this stunning one-story home that emanates beauty & grace. W/4 bedrooms, 3 baths & a finished basement, this home is the epitome of comfort & style. Step inside & be captivated by the open floor plan which seamlessly connects each living space for effortless flow & convenience. The kitchen boasts exquisite granite countertops, adding a touch of elegance to your culinary adventures. A huge master suite w/custom tile shower is stunning. The thoughtful design of this home ensures that everyone has their own haven, with 3 additional bedrooms offering ample space for restful nights and creative endeavors. The finished basement is a versatile retreat that offers endless possibilities. With a projector system in the family room as well as a wet bar. Step up to the game area to enjoy a game or 2. You'll love the secret doors leading to the your private get away. There is also a huge gym to enjoy. Buyer to verify all information.