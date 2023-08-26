Why build new construction when you can own this Custom Built Ranch that was completed in 2022. Top Ten to Love about this Home 1. Almost 5 acres of wooded homesite with mature trees 2. Gorgeous Craftsman Exterior with spacious front porch 3. Custom Gourmet Kitchen with huge island, custom cabinetry, upgraded Stainless Appliances, and hard surface counters 4. Amazing Master Suite tucked away from the rest of the house. 5. Master Bath with Freestanding tub, separate shower, double sink and custom cabinetry. 6. Peaceful Covered maintenance free deck overlooking the woods 7. Finished walk out basement with kitchenette, large family room, office, bedroom, full bath and half plus 2 storage areas 8. Oversized side entry garage with additional storage areas 9. Custom closet shelving throughout the home 10. Location Location Location....coveted school district and mins from so many things!
4 Bedroom Home in Shiloh - $585,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dr. Chris and Kim Perry bought the 15,000-square-foot mansion in 2001 and hvae worked to restore it since.
A family in southeast Missouri filed a lawsuit this week against Tyson Foods over the company's decision to shutter its plant in Dexter, Missouri.
A local hotelier plans to restore the historic building, near Enterprise Center. The famous mural will stay.
Lefty Drew Rom makes first MLB start and, complicated by an error and a wild pitch, allows eight runs before he can finish fourth inning at PNC Park.
Here are five standout high school boys soccer players in the St. Louis area to keep an eye on this fall.