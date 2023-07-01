Why build new construction when you can own this Custom Built Ranch that was completed in 2022. Top Ten to Love about this Home 1. Almost 5 acres of wooded homesite with mature trees 2. Gorgeous Craftsman Exterior with spacious front porch 3. Custom Gourmet Kitchen with huge island, custom cabinetry, upgraded Stainless Appliances, and hard surface counters 4. Amazing Master Suite tucked away from the rest of the house. 5. Master Bath with Freestanding tub, separate shower, double sink and custom cabinetry. 6. Peaceful Covered maintenance free deck overlooking the woods 7. Finished walk out basement with kitchenette, large family room, office, bedroom, full bath and half plus 2 storage areas 8. Oversized side entry garage with additional storage areas 9. Custom closet shelving throughout the home 10. Location Location Location....coveted school district and mins from so many things!
4 Bedroom Home in Shiloh - $625,000
