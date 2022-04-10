4 Bedroom Home in Shrewsbury - $299,000

Shrewsbury Charmer. Incredible opportunity. Highly sought after four bedroom, two full bath ranch home located ½ block from scenic 26 acre Wehner Park and city center. Large corner lot with huge fully fenced park-like rear yard. Inviting covered front porch. Beautiful hardwood floors and rooms bathed in natural light welcome you home. Cozy gas fireplace. Separate living and dining rooms. Charming eat in kitchen. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Three other main floor bedrooms with large closets. Partially finished lower family/rec rooms with full bath. Oversized (32 x 15) private concrete patio is perfect for barbecues and all types of activities. Zoned HVAC, updated electric, newer concrete sidewalks. Fully enclosed breezeway to the attached garage. Enjoy all of the Shrewsbury facilities include aquatic center, parks, gym, exercise facility, walking trail and so much more. Convenient central location. Don’t be late, This one will not wait!