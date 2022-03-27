Exceptional opportunity on a tree lined street in the heart of Shrewsbury. This meticulously maintained 4 bedroom 2 full bath home has it all! 2750+ sf of living space. Quaint front porch and amazing landscaping welcomes you home. Hardwood floors throughout the main floor. Spacious living room w cozy wood burning fireplace. Updated kitchen w hard surface counters and stainless appliances. The expansive dining room is bathed in natural light and perfect for those large family gatherings. Den/game room with a built in desk/office nook. Huge main floor great room w wood beam ceiling and easy access to the private composite deck w pergola. Master bedroom and 3 large additional bedrooms upstairs with huge closets. Updated baths. Finished lower level family room w barn door & large storage closet. Private park like back yard. Central Vac. Garage and concrete driveway. Short walk to Shrewsbury parks, the City Center and pool. Sought after Webster Groves Schools.
4 Bedroom Home in Shrewsbury - $475,000
