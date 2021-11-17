4 Bedroom Home in Spanish Lake - $150,000

((( ATTN: due to Deer season, and requests, offer deadline is extended, see agent remarks ))) Opportunity knocks! A 3-Acre OASIS near Larimore & Bellefontaine Rds. Attention: Landlords, Rehabbers, Builders, Contractors, and DIY types - who are looking for an "as is" Handyman Special! This all brick fixer upper has almost 2,500 sq ft with two (2) master suites on main level for extended family or home office situation. Attached 3-car oversized garage + similar sized POLE BARN. Potential infill building site... Open Daily for Realtors using supra and this Saturday will host a real estate investor Open House between 10a & 2p this Saturday, the 13th... AND... your chance to meet a PRIVATE LENDER w/ $$$ to loan for your rehab projects. LEAVE ALL LIGHTS ON 1ST WEEK. All utilities are on at property and home is being sold as-is with seller to do no repairs or inspections. DAYTIME SHOWINGS ONLY and overlapping showings are allowed.