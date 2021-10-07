4 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $199,000

Beautiful and well maintained 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home located in the heart of Historic St. Charles. Location allows for easy walkability to downtown Main Street, restaurants and local schools. Main floor laundry, beautiful wood floors, an eat-in kitchen, and tall ceilings are just a few of the highlights of this home. This home also has custom built shelving in the living room and an enclosed back porch. Tons of closet storage space and a clean, usable cellar. A newly updated, composite front porch as well as a large, fully fenced-in, level backyard with a tree house and pergola allow for outdoor entertaining and enjoyment. New roof and gutters summer 2021. This is one to see!