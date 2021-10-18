4 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $259,500

Back on Market! NO FAULT OF SELLER!!! Welcome to this Impeccably Maintained Home with so much to offer! With over 2000 square foot of Living Space, you won't be disappointed. Pull up and love being on a corner lot in a cul de sac, with PLENTY of Yard Space! Walking in you will be greeted by the impressive Living Room, followed by the Generous Family Room that leads out to a Large patio with Privacy Fence. Kitchen is light and bright with white cabinets, granite countertops, and includes Stainless Steel Fridge. This home FEATURES a Separate FORMAL Dining Room for all of your Holiday Celebrations. There is an OVERSIZED laundry/Mud room, w/washer and dryer included and also features a larger closet. Upstairs you will find Four Substantially sized bedrooms, including the Master Bedroom Suite w/walk in closet and Full Bathroom. Basement is ready for new owners personal touch. Newer (2020) HVAC system!!