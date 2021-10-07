 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $265,000

Wait until you see this Charming 1930 Bungalow near Historic Main St. Nearly 1900 sqft of living space offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Wood floors thru-out main level. Luxury Kitchen boasts quartz countertop, SS Appliances, Farmhouse Sink, 42” Cabinets w/ample storage, beautiful tile backsplash & pantry. Separate Dining Room. 23x14 Great room w/built in cabinets, bookshelves w/lighting, bench, shiplap ceilings, can lites & coat closet. Great room opens up to a dreamy 26x7 screened in porch overlooking this stunning backyard complete with a big shade tree, wonderful landscaping, firepit & fenced yard-it's simply an oasis. Main bath has been tastefully updated w/newer vanity & subway tile. The spacious upstairs 3rd bedroom w/newer carpet & shiplap walls & ceilings-could be used for a bedroom, office or storage. Finished L.L offers family room, bedroom w/egress window, laundry/office and large full bath. Gorgeous Landscaping. Roof 2019. See the extensive Feature Sheet for more!

