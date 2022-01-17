4 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $279,000

Here it is !!! A 4 bed/ 2.5 bath home with an inground pool! Inviting covered front porch is the perfect spot to sip your morning coffee. Formal living room features wood floors, crown molding and fireplace feature and adjoins your dining room making entertaining a breeze. Eat-in kitchen connects to cozy family room and as well as access to your 3 season room. Upstairs you'll find 4 spacious bedrooms and two full baths. Partially finished walk-out LL has a great rec room, sleeping room or home office and plenty of storage. Enjoy your oversized deck that overlooks inground pool and private fenced, level backyard. Storage shed for all your pool accessories, tools and toys. Oversized two car garage!***Roof 6 years NEW!! HWH 5 years NEW! This home is waiting for your ideas and personal touches to make it your own!