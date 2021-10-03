4 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $279,000

UPDATES EVERYWHERE! Welcome home to this renovated GORGEOUS two- story in prime St Charles location. Freshly painted, new carpet, new trim and baseboards, new doors and floors, new hvac, and so much more! 4 bedrooms all equipped with ceiling fans provide plenty of Space for the family! Master bedroom includes an en suite master bathroom and another full hall bath round out the upstairs. The main level boasts an AMAZING SUN ROOM to read, relax, or dine. Some of the other wonderful features include a wood burning fireplace, bay windows, tilt in windows, gas stove, and all white appliances. Downstairs is partially finished and includes a beautiful cedar closet. Fenced yard. Schedule your showing today! This one won’t last!