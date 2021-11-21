4 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $310,000

Historic Midtown! This former brick 2 family townhome, converted in the 80's is now available in much loved Midtown. Full of historic millwork, updated bathrooms, and finished hardwood floors upstairs. The attic has a sliding glass door and large window perfect for finishing out as a office/playroom/theater space! Many updates have been completed and there is are still some available to do! Walking distance to schools, and downtown Main Street St Charles. This home has over 3300 sq feet of living space and boast a main floor bedroom/bathroom/laundry with new walk in closets! Large bedrooms upstairs and two full updated bathrooms. One with a large walk in closet! Hardwood floors under the carpets in the living room and dining room and ready to be exposed. Come grab a piece of St Charles history!