Historic Midtown! This former brick 2 family townhome, converted in the 80's is now available in much loved Midtown. Full of historic millwork, updated bathrooms, and finished hardwood floors upstairs. The attic has a sliding glass door and large window perfect for finishing out as a office/playroom/theater space! Many updates have been completed and there is are still some available to do! Walking distance to schools, and downtown Main Street St Charles. This home has over 3300 sq feet of living space and boast a main floor bedroom/bathroom/laundry with new walk in closets! Large bedrooms upstairs and two full updated bathrooms. One with a large walk in closet! Hardwood floors under the carpets in the living room and dining room and ready to be exposed. Come grab a piece of St Charles history!
4 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $310,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The names of the victims, including two who attended Marquette High School, have not been released.
A 16-year-old boy who died was driving the car that hit a tree.
The fatalities were the first among MoDOT workers in the St. Louis district since 2016.
Revamped drive-thru, updated technology and a new logo are on the menu.
Ferguson’s police chief said he isn't aware of any such incident.
The state also reported cases after vaccination or prior infection — cases remarkably rare, most common among those with underlying health conditions.
Major Brands is suing Mast-Jägermeister US, which ended their right to distribute the herbal liqueur in Missouri, and Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits, which replaced them.
Dismal impression clouded the program’s big picture as coach Cuonzo Martin starts his fifth season.
Versatile Donovan, starring in Arizona Fall League, probably is closest to reaching majors.
Schumaker officially named bench coach for new manager Marmol. McGee, Maddux, Albert, Clapp, Warner and Eversgerd all return as coaches.