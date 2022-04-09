BUILT IN 2019 - Once of McBride's most popular models, the Aspen offers an open concept with tons of natural sunlight. This 4 bedroom, 3 FULL bath ranch home comes with upgrades galore! Vaulted ceilings, Luxury vinyl plank throughout the main floor, 42" cabinets in kitchen w/ breakfast bar & stainless steel appliances, pantry, main floor laundry, 9 ceiling fans thru, brushed chrome hardware, plus upgraded carpeting in bedrooms. Master en suite boasts adult height cabinets w/double sinks and comfort height toilet. Finished LL offers a huge rec room, 4th bedroom, private office or additional sleeping area, and a super-sized full bath with custom tile (that needs a few finishing touches still). This beautiful home comes complete w/ approx 2400 sq ft of living space, washer, dryer, & fridge included. Large level lot backs up to common ground, fenced w/ black aluminum, new 16x14 deck and has doggie door access. Builders Warranty! Orchard Farm School District. Welcome Home!
4 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $325,000
