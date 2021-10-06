 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $329,900

Meticulous 4bed 2.5 bath 2sty w/ finished walk out LL. Main floor features a spacious family room with wood burning fireplace & gorgeous wood floors. Formal living room with large window allowing for tons of natural light and separate dining room. Open kitchen/breakfast room with lots of cabinets, stainless appliances, stylish counter tops & breakfast bar. Gorgeous! Upper level hosts 4beds, 2 full baths; Large, vaulted master suite w/ walk in closet, spacious bathroom w/ oversized custom tile separate shower, soaking tub & dual sinks! Finished, walkout LL: rec room w/ numerous can lights, & plenty of storage space. The very private yard backs to trees and features a HUGE, quality composite deck w/ electric retractable awning, a pool that’s the perfect addition to your summer parties and a spa for those cool evenings. The home has beautiful landscaping and great curb appeal! The large covered front porch is the perfect spot for sipping your morning coffee.Schedule your showing today!

