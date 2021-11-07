Historic Midtown! This former brick 2 family townhome, converted in the 80's is now available in much loved Midtown. Full of historic millwork, updated bathrooms, and finished hardwood floors upstairs. The attic has a sliding glass door and large window perfect for finishing out as a office/playroom/theater space! Many updates have been completed and there is are still some available to do! Walking distance to schools, and downtown Main Street St Charles. This home has over 3300 sq feet of living space and boast a main floor bedroom/bathroom/laundry with new walk in closets! Large bedrooms upstairs and two full updated bathrooms. One with a large walk in closet! Hardwood floors under the carpets in the living room and dining room and ready to be exposed. Come grab a piece of St Charles history!
4 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $330,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sabrina Dunigan’s five children, all younger than 10, died in the apartment fire Aug. 6.
They were two of four remaining veterans from the Cardinals' 2013 World Series team, but they have both struggled lately.
San Francisco claims Dean on waivers. Williams, Moroff outrighted to Memphis.
Missourians legalized medical marijuana in 2018, but the drug remains illegal at the federal level.
Check out the highlights from our weekly chat with Cardinals fans.
Garcia, McFarland, Lester and Happ seem the most appealing to try to bring back.
Aldermanic President Lewis Reed has said he hopes to maintain an equitable racial balance on the board.
Lawsuit against Rams, team owner Stan Kroenke and NFL remains scheduled for Jan. 10, 2022, in St. Louis Circuit Court.
Skip's in: Cardinals hiring Schumaker as bench coach, bringing back admired leadoff hitter for Marmol's staff
Schumaker, last with San Diego as bench coach and associate manager, will return to the club that drafted him, reuniting with close friends.
Check out the highlights of Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.