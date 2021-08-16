Seller accepted offer early. 4 BR 2.5 Bath 2 Story w/2576 sq ft. Great Family home~ Light, Bright & Open floorplan w/bonus mnlvl Private Den w/French doors & super convenient 2nd flr Laundry! 5 Bay window in GreatRm w/full masonry fireplace. Very spacious BR's all w/Walk-in Closets. Check out recent updates: Exterior Siding, Double Hung Windows thru-out, Exterior Front Door, Exterior Garage Door, Exterior Coach Lites, Pergola, 40 LED Recessed lights, wide-plank laminate Flooring,5 1/4" Base Molding, Granite Counters & subway backsplash in Kitchen, 2" white blinds, fresh interior paint, some light fixtures. Massive MasterBR Suite w/2 Walk-in Closets, Private Bath w/separate Tub & Shower & updated Vanity w/Dual Sink Granite top, Lighting & Framed Mirrors.3 other spacious brs (check out measurements) & 2nd full bath. Fenced, level lot backs to common ground. Roof, Furnace & waterheater new in '15. Playset & refrig stays, Culdesac Street & Early Childhd Ctr just outside sub.
4 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $335,000
The shooting was reported at 2:51 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Grant Road.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday that he may reconsider his decision not to mandate masks in the state's public schools, if cases of the coronavirus continue to surge higher.
The proposal, sponsored by Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, was rejected on a voice vote. Council Chair Rita Heard Days refused Clancy’s request for a roll call vote.
The new store adds to the Bass Pro location in St. Charles and the Cabela's in Hazelwood.
But this time, positive comments balance the naysayers.
Poor communication, desire to end 'allegations' by former employees and addressing health issues factor into decision.
The lawsuit promises to compound an already precarious financial situation for Maryland Heights.
Sweep, but bittersweet: Cardinals outlast, out-blast Pirates for 7-6 win after LeBlanc leaves with elbow injury
Updates on injuries as lefty starter lasts two innings and leadoff hitter Carlson (wrist) also abruptly leaves games. Cardinals stretch roster to sweep Bucs.
Money is personal, and now Stan Kroenke, Jerry Jones and others have to hand over their finances to Team STL as the relocation lawsuit approaches its January trial.
Authorities said the body of Bradley D. Bruce, 44, of Byrnes Mill, was found in the southwest Missouri lake Friday evening.