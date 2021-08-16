4 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $335,000

Seller accepted offer early. 4 BR 2.5 Bath 2 Story w/2576 sq ft. Great Family home~ Light, Bright & Open floorplan w/bonus mnlvl Private Den w/French doors & super convenient 2nd flr Laundry! 5 Bay window in GreatRm w/full masonry fireplace. Very spacious BR's all w/Walk-in Closets. Check out recent updates: Exterior Siding, Double Hung Windows thru-out, Exterior Front Door, Exterior Garage Door, Exterior Coach Lites, Pergola, 40 LED Recessed lights, wide-plank laminate Flooring,5 1/4" Base Molding, Granite Counters & subway backsplash in Kitchen, 2" white blinds, fresh interior paint, some light fixtures. Massive MasterBR Suite w/2 Walk-in Closets, Private Bath w/separate Tub & Shower & updated Vanity w/Dual Sink Granite top, Lighting & Framed Mirrors.3 other spacious brs (check out measurements) & 2nd full bath. Fenced, level lot backs to common ground. Roof, Furnace & waterheater new in '15. Playset & refrig stays, Culdesac Street & Early Childhd Ctr just outside sub.