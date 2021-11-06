Welcome to this 3 year young home in sought after Charlestowne Crossing! From the outside of your future home you'll immediately notice the upgraded full front brick elevation! As you enter the home you'll be welcomed by wood flooring, 9-foot ceilings, and a stately quarter-turn staircase. The separate dining area is perfect for upcoming holiday gatherings. The large, open concept living area boasts a gas fireplace for cozy nights at home! The kitchen features upgraded 42" cabinets, reach in pantry, SS appliances, & an island w/ breakfast bar. The breakfast area leads to the flat, fully fenced backyard! Upstairs you'll find 4 bedrooms & 2 full baths. The primary suite offers an upgraded bath w/ separate tub & shower, adult height vanity, & WIC. The 3 additional bedrooms are perfect for kiddos or a home office! The unfinished basement w/ dual-zoned HVAC awaits your finishing touches. Located in the award winning Orchard Farm School District, this is one that you don't want to miss!!
4 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $349,900
