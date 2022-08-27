4 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $350,000

This move-in-ready four-year young home, offers a maintenance free vinyl exterior w/enclosed soffits plus a oversized 3 car garage! The open concept floorplan is perfect for entertaining & features wood laminate flooring throughout the main level. The kitchen features upgraded white 42” cabinets, center island w/breakfast bar, reach in pantry & SS appliances. Walk out from the light & bright breakfast room to the large maintenance free composite deck overlooking the large, level backyard. Powder bath & big laundry room w/sink and plenty of wall cabinets round out the main level. Upstairs features a spacious primary suite w/large walk in closet and full bath. Two additional bedrooms & a full hall bath can also be found on this floor. The walk-out lower level offers a finished rec-room with sliding doors leading to the large patio, 4th bedroom & full bath! This golf cart friendly community has lakes, pavilions & walking/jogging trails to enjoy. Don’t miss out, schedule your showing now!