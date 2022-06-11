4 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $365,000

Come see this beautiful 3 year old home in a great neighborhood! Still under builders warranty! Finished basement with a half bath & a great entertainment area. Home features most upgrades builders had to offer. 9ft ceilings, 9ft basement pour, 42" premium cabinets, premium counter tops, and features a large island in kitchen. Kitchen is open into breakfast area and living room with a separate dining room/living room. Upstairs features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths a master suite with large walk in closet and soaking tub in bathroom. Don't miss the opportunity to live in a dream home in an awesome neighborhood!