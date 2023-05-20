Fantastic 4 BD, 2.5 BA, 2 story in the desirable Charlestowne Place neighborhood. This 2,119 s/f home sits on a cul de sac, has a level fenced yard, cust patio with stamped border and shows like a display. Features inc LVP flrs, 9 ft clngs, gas FP, Grt Rm surround sound, custom shutters, 42 inch white cab w/hardware, U/C lighting, W/I pantry, SS appl, island, quartz c-tops, tile b-splash, main flr laundry, 2 story entry, frml DR, luxury Mstr Suite, raised height dbl bowl vanity, soaking tub, shower, W/I closet, generous secondary bdrms and more. The bsmt has a tall pour, R/I bath and egress window for an easy future finish. The curb appeal is excellent with a large front porch, carriage style garage door, enclosed fascia/soffits and arch shingles. Students will attend sought after Orchard Farm schools. Enjoy walking trails, a stocked pond, playground, neighborhood pavilion and gazebo. Easy access to Hwy 370, New Town, Historic Main St, Lakeside Park and Lambert Int. So much to love!