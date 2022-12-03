 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $379,900

4 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $379,900

This is your chance ONE YEAR NEW home ready for new owners. *HARD TO FIND* lake site property with stunning view from your private deck. MUST SEE the incredible lake view from the main floor bedroom. *CUSTOM kitchen design with beautiful quartz countertops, stainless appliances and large pantry. Large bedrooms with HUGE walk-in closets, UPGRADED option office/nook. Maintenance free site with lawn, landscape and snow removal included. HURRY.. available for quick closing if needed. Call/Text Leah Jensen 314-276-1170

