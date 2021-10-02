4 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $395,900

Why wait to build? Like-new 2-story floor plan with GORGEOUS UPGRADES & fenced yard. Close to Fox Hill Park & New Town amenities. Elegant curb appeal with brick detail, COVERED PORCH, flowering landscaping & lush lawn. Entry foyer opens to flexble FRONT OFFICE/sitting room. High 9-ft ceilings, GLEAMING HARDWOOD floors, wide baseboards & recessed lights throughout. OPEN CONCEPT living/breakfast/kitchen with gas fireplace & GENEROUS WINDOWS. Dreamy WHITE KITCHEN with towering shaker cabinets (underlit), BUTTERFLY ISLAND bar, GRANITE counters & stainless appliances (gas cooking). Sliding door to patio & level IRON-FENCED YARD with irrigation. Formal dining room features wainscoting detail. Upstairs master suite with cove ceiling & huge 11-FT WALK-IN CLOSET. Luxury bath with dual vanity, soaking tub & glass shower. ALL BEDROOMS HAVE WALK-IN CLOSETS! Downstairs 30-ft rec room & home gym finished with water-resistant vinyl plank floors. Award-winning schools! See special features list.