4 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $396,550

Better than new construction in the sought after Charlestown Place subdivision! This TR Hughes home Denmark model is only two years old, move-in ready, and stunning throughout! With 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, and over 2,000 sq ft, you’ll have all the space you need. And if a 3-car garage is a must have, then this home is for you! This great floor plan has a large eat-in kitchen w/42” two-toned navy and white cabinets, quartz counters, and a sizable island, as well as a formal dining/living room combo w/fireplace! And to top off the main level, there’s a 1/2 bath for convenience and luxury vinyl plank throughout. Upstairs has a spacious loft and laundry room, as well as a lg master suite with a sizable bathroom and walk-in closet! Like sipping your morning coffee outside? Then you’ll love the oversized patio with gazebo, level lot, and views of the neighborhood lake! All this and more close to New Town, parks, highways, and in the Orchard Farm school district! Come see it today!