4 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $399,000

COMPLETELY RENOVATED HISTORIC TUDOR HOME WITH PRIVATE ACCESS MINUTES FROM DUCHESNE HIGHSCHOOL, LINDENWOOD UNIVERSITY CAMPUS AND HARDIN ELEMENTARY. This custom built 2.5 story property in a private neighborhood that was once referred to as "snob hill" has been remodeled from top to bottom. The elegantly designed open concept kitchen with new 42" white cabinets, stainless steel LG appliances, granite countertops, new flooring and fixtures gives this historic home a modern touch. One full bath and two half baths have been completely renovated with new vanities, toilets, hardware and lighting. The four sizable bedrooms are all located on the upper level and lead to an unfinished attic. Relax in the enclosed patio that overlooks the picturesque gardenscape. This home comes with a partially finished living space and great storage area in the lower level. Schedule your tour today, this unique home won't last long! Seller is related to listing agent.