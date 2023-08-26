This new 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Two Story Home is located on a Lake Lot and ready for a quick move in! Home has an open First Floor Plan, Double Front Porch, Upgrade Cabinets, Waterproof LVP Flooring throughout the First Floor, Double Bowl Sink in the Master Bathroom along with a separate soaker tub and shower, Two Car Garage, Basement with egress window and rough in plumbing, Stainless Steel Appliances with Space saver Microwave, Plus more! Price reflects a Builder Special Discount* When you live in New Town you have access to over $10 million in amenities including parks, lakes, community waterpark, outdoor amphitheater, walkable stores, restaurants and shops! Stop in our Sales Office at 3333-3 Rue Royale for more information.
4 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $412,685
