This new 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Two Story Home is located on a Lake Lot and ready for a quick move in ! Home has an open First Floor Plan, Double Front Porch, Upgrade Cabinets, Waterproof LVP Flooring throughout the First Floor, Double Bowl Sink in the Master Bathroom along with a separate soaker tub and shower, Two Car Garage, Basement with egress window and rough in plumbing, Stainless Steel Appliances with Space saver Microwave, Plus more! *Price reflects a Builder Special Discount* When you live in New Town you have access to over $10 million in amenities including parks, lakes, community waterpark, outdoor amphitheater, walkable stores, restaurants and shops! Stop in our Sales Office at 3333-3 Rue Royale for more information.