4 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $420,000

WATER VIEWS! Living is easy in this impressive, stylish home located on a premium lot w/ LAKE views from every part of the house. As soon as you enter, you are greeted w/ a formal dining room featuring coffered ceiling. Cook the perfect meal in your ideal kitchen w/ plentiful counter space, center island, pantry & a SS double oven with 5 burner gas cooktop. Door off the kitchen opens to a backyard oasis complete w/ paver patio, beautiful landscaping and a view of the lake. Large bay window in the family room creates a light & airy space. Main floor conveniences include a half bath & main floor laundry and entry to finished 3 car garage w/ 8ft garage doors. Wood laminate flooring and updated lighting t/o the main level. The 2nd floor boasts 4 bedrooms including the master bedroom suite w/ walk-in closet, bath w/ dual sinks, separate shower & soaking tub. L/L awaits your finishing touches. Located a short golf cart ride into New Town where you will find plenty of enjoyment for everyone!