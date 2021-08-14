Come call this modern home yours. Beautifully kept 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home that shows like new! Over 3700 Sq ft of total living area! Hardwood and natural light greet you as you open the front door to the sitting room/office area. Down the hall you will find the formal dining room, leading into the luxury kitchen. Watch the light catch on granite countertops from the expansive 12 foot ceilings. This kitchen has it all, with an oversized island, stainless steel appliances, & coffee bar. The living room is ready for relaxation and boasts a gas fireplace with mantle. The master suite leads into a 5 piece bathroom with double sink, separate tub, shower, & walk in closet. The fully finished lower level is ready to entertain guests with lots of room for pool table, games and fun! Additional fourth bedroom with a full bath is the perfect retreat for teens. The basement walks out to a nice flat backyard. All of this, on a quiet street, in a sought after subdivision.
4 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $439,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday that he may reconsider his decision not to mandate masks in the state's public schools, if cases of the coronavirus continue to surge higher.
First series sweep since June was there for the taking, but the Cards wilted after rain delay.
The shooting was reported at 2:51 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Grant Road.
The proposal, sponsored by Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, was rejected on a voice vote. Council Chair Rita Heard Days refused Clancy’s request for a roll call vote.
The new store adds to the Bass Pro location in St. Charles and the Cabela's in Hazelwood.
Poor communication, desire to end 'allegations' by former employees and addressing health issues factor into decision.
Sweep, but bittersweet: Cardinals outlast, out-blast Pirates for 7-6 win after LeBlanc leaves with elbow injury
Updates on injuries as lefty starter lasts two innings and leadoff hitter Carlson (wrist) also abruptly leaves games. Cardinals stretch roster to sweep Bucs.
But this time, positive comments balance the naysayers.
Veteran wide receiver Isaac Bruce gets inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday night.
Fortunes can change quickly and harshly in Our National Pastime. Bad things happen to good ballplayers.