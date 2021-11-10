4 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $440,000

FALL in Love with this beautiful 4 Bedroom, 5 Bathroom, 1.5 story home on Cul-De-Sac backing up to trees! Enter into the 2 story great room with gorgeous Mahogany Wood floors and brick wood burning fire place. Continue into the updated chefs kitchen with double wall ovens, pantry, custom cabinets, granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances! Step out onto the large deck overlooking the beautifully landscaped yard. Don't forget the four season room right off the kitchen! The Main floor Master Bedroom has brand new carpet with large on suite, jetted tub, double sinks, separate shower. Main floor laundry with bathroom! Oversized 2 car garage. Upstairs the balcony overlooks the great room with 3 additional bedrooms & full bathroom. Lower Level has a huge rec room with wet bar & walks out to patio & fire pit! Bonus room can be an office/sleeping area/Toy room/workout room! New roof in 2020 and lots more to see!!! HSA Warranty! Easy access to highways & Historic ST. Charles!