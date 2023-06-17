Take a look at this Five years young home! Well-kept and cared for by original owners. Stunning Lake View from every window, but especially the bay window! Lake is so close and well stocked with fish and wildlife! Over 2000 square ft of space for gatherings and family fun! Gorgeous wood floors! Lovely details you must see! Kitchen is large and open for many friends and family around the island! Laundry room upon entry from the garage is spacious and roomy. The family room is generously sized and boasts an exquisite fireplace, and a grand staircase leading to the second floor. The Many windows allow natural light to pours in, and gives a fantastic view of the lake! All big systems are only five years young: HVAC, Hot water heater, electrical, plumbing, and roof. Coming soon! Showings begin June 10, 2023! Open House 12:00pm-2:00pm