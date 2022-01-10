4 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $449,000

Stunning 4-bedroom 3 full bath home only 4 years old, shows like new. Oversized center island kitchen with granite counter tops stainless steel appliances 42” custom cabinets w/crown molding. The adjacent breakfast room and separate hearth room with fire place features an incredible 12 ft ceiling though out. Large master suite w/walk in closet & luxury bath double sinks separate tub & shower. Professionally finished walkout lower level with 4th bedroom full bath and rec room. Covered screened composite deck for your outdoor enjoyment, 3700 sq feet of open living space. main floor laundry, Low E thermal windows, 5 ¼ casing, 2 car attached garage. This amazing location offers easy access to the shops & dining in Historic Downtown St Charles, close to Hwys 370 & 70, the Katy Trail & Lambert Int Airport. Don’t miss this one.