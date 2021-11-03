Lake View Home! Beautiful home on a large corner lot. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout main level. New vinyl marble flooring in breakfast room, kitchen, and main floor laundry. This open floor plan home has 9' ceilings on the first level. Also includes living room, dining room, and great room with wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has new sink, faucet, gas stove/oven, built in microwave, and dishwasher Sept '21. Plus stainless steel fridge stays. Spacious Master Suite has walk in closet, separate tub and shower. 3 more bedrooms and a full bath complete the 2nd level. LL finished as well, with still lots of storage. Large area would be great for theater room or exercise room, family room, and a bath with shower finish LL. Walk out onto patio and deck with great view of lake, such a peaceful backyard. Roof '18, all bathrooms have new faucets, shower heads, and Chamberlain SMART garage door opener Sept '21. Celebrate the moments of your life in this HOME, make an apt today.
4 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $449,000
