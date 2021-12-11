4 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $450,000

You'll be WOWED as you enter this stunning home featuring an open floorplan, vaulted ceiling, tons of windows, custom FP, upgraded lighting & wood plank floors. This high-end kitchen is right out of a magazine! Upgraded non-builder, under-lit cabinets, granite w/ stone backsplash & accents & "Professional Series" appliances. Huge walk-in pantry, Laundry/Mud Room & 1/2 Bath. The Owner's suite features a coffered ceiling, huge w/in closet & full bath. 2 more BR's & a newly remodeled bathroom feature ceramic & glass tiles, adult vanity & LVT floors. Beautifully finished LL features a 4th BDRM, full bath & french doors leading to tons of unfinished space! 3 car oversized garage is great for storing all of your toys. Finishing off this gorgeous home is the a huge patio & large backyard. A future canal extension is planned directly behind this property giving this home a waterview! Just a short cart ride to enjoy all the fun in New Town! Don't delay, this one will be go fast!