Appts start 3/17/22! Don't wait to see this one! Beautiful Executive Ranch with soaring 12' ceilings in the main living area and plenty of windows! Open concept Great Room/Kitchen has stunning Wide Plank Laminate Flooring, Gas Vented Fireplace, Custom White Staggered Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Center Island, Stainless Appliances, Double Wall Oven, Gas Stovetop, Coffee or Drink Bar and Walk-In Pantry! Split Three Bedroom Floor-Plan for extra privacy. Master Bedroom en suite includes separate Shower and Soaking Tub, Double Bowl Sink, Toilet Closet and Walk-In Closet. Two additional Bedrooms and another Full Bath finish the Main Floor. Finished Lower Level includes large Rec Room, Dry Bar, Bedroom, Full Bath and Walk-in Closet! Perfect Mother-In-Law Quarters or for an older teen. Exterior includes Composite Deck, Fenced Yard, Large Stamped Patio, Professional Landscaping and In-ground Sprinkler System! Great location!
4 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $450,000
