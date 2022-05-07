Why build and wait for months and months to move in when you can buy this almost like a new and Move-in Ready Home! This is 4 beds, 3.5-bath home. The spacious foyer invites you into the open floor plan with 9' ceiling throughout the main floor. The den/office and the formal DR are open to the FR- perfect for entertaining. The kitchen offers custom cabinetry, granite countertops, an island with a breakfast bar, pantry, recessed can lights, pendants lights, and newer appliances. The FR is completed by the gas fireplace with a marble surround and a wall of windows. The upstairs bonus room adds living space and is great for kids' study and play. In the master suite, you will find a walk-in closet for 2, a private bath with a separate tub & shower. Spacious secondary bedrooms have walk-in closets. An electric zoned damper HVAC system is included for added comfort at this great home. If you need more space make sure to check the partially finished basement with an additional full bath.
4 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $450,000
