Gorgeous and spacious 2 story home in sought after Talbridge offers amazing curb appeal, a finished basement, private backyard and sits on a quiet cul-de-sac! This fabulous home welcomes with hardwood floors and 2 stry foyer which leads to large great room with marble surround gas fireplace! Wall of tall windows opens the rooms and provides abundance of natural light! Chef's kitchen offers 42' cabinets, granite countertops, upgraded SS appliances and large center island. Upper level features huge loft area, En suite master with vaulted ceilings, large walk-in closet and separate tub and glass enclosed shower! All nice sized secondary bedroom have walk-in closets and private baths. You will love the finished basement with tall pour foundation! So much rooms for entertaining with added full bath and sleeping area! Private backyard features prof landscaping and relaxing paver patio! Come visit this amazing home today before its SOLD!
4 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $475,000
