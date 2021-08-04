4 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $475,000

Beautiful 1.5 story in sought after Heritage subdivision. Convenient location, close to Page ext, hwys 70 & 94 and nearby Katy Trail. Great curb appeal with beautiful brick front, covered porch & professional landscaping. hardwood floors, 2 story great room, built in bookcase & see thru fireplace to Hearth Room. Skylights bring in natural light. Updated kitchen w/granite countertops, subway tile backsplash & double sink! You’ll be impressed by the custom moldings & gorgeous plantation shutters. Main floor master suite is highlighted by luxury bath, soaking tub & walk in closet organizing system including built in custom shelves and drawers. Ultimate closet organizing systems and ceiling fans in all three upstairs bedrooms. Finished renovated lower level includes a large main area, kitchenette, desk area, family room w/gas fireplace, full bath, two bonus rooms, office, workshop and large storage area. Outdoor lighting & sprinkler system. This home has it all and more! A must see!