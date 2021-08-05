4 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $478,000

Come call this modern home yours. Beautifully kept 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home that shows like new! Over 3700 Sq ft of total living area! Hardwood and natural light greet you as you open the front door to the sitting room/office area. Down the hall you will find the formal dining room, leading into the luxury kitchen. Watch the light catch on granite countertops from the expansive 12 foot ceilings. This kitchen has it all, with an oversized island, stainless steel appliances, & coffee bar. The living room is ready for relaxation and boasts a gas fireplace with mantle. The master suite leads into a 5 piece bathroom with double sink, separate tub, shower, & walk in closet. The fully finished lower level is ready to entertain guests with lots of room for pool table, games and fun! Additional fourth bedroom with a full bath is the perfect retreat for teens. The basement walks out to a nice flat backyard. All of this, on a quiet street, in a sought after subdivision.