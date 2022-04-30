Welcome to the Villages of Provence here you will find a 4 Bed/3 Bath/3 Car Garage 2 Story that comes complete with all the major appliances like a Fridge, Washer, Dryer, Large Gas Range with a Direct Vent Hood, Dual HVAC system, Dishwasher and not to mention a less than (One) year old Hot Tub. Upon entering the 9ft ceilings foyer you are met on the left with a beautiful large dining room or an office that is large enough to feed an army or spacious enough to have a board meeting. Down the hall and over to the living room, you will find a fireplace and a wall of windows that adjoined the kitchen which is flanked by loads of cabinets. Outback is a largely fenced-in backyard with a built-in swing set for the kiddos. Upstairs leads to a double door main bedroom with an ensuite bath. All the bedrooms have a WALK-IN CLOSET! The second floor offers a massive loft that can be an additional entertaining space for the family! With loads of space to love and loaf, we invite you to visit us!
4 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $479,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
New members will be appointed to finish the terms of school board members in St. Louis and Parkway school districts.
They are the only two active players who have 500 homers and 3,000 hits.
'It's a heart disease, and she had some kind of cardiac rhythm disturbance,' medical examiner says.
Jen Myers' last day working a mic at radio station Y98 will be Friday.
Beau Rothwell testified that after killing his wife, he was in "panic mode" and trying to "keep up a facade" of normalcy.
A $380 million overhaul of the Arch grounds promised to boost activity and liven up the river's edge. But a lot of the potential is still potential.
Donovan followed up a strong spring with a sturdy start to the season with Memphis, batting .298 with a .429 slugging percentage.
Hyde Park neighbors are suing the owners of Shreves Engine Rebuilding, arguing the industrial business doesn't belong in a residential neighborhood.
A 2.8 magnitude earthquake rumbled through the area on Friday night.
When the benches cleared on Wednesday, Twitter blew up with observations, excitement and, of course, jokes.