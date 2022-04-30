4 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $479,900

Welcome to the Villages of Provence here you will find a 4 Bed/3 Bath/3 Car Garage 2 Story that comes complete with all the major appliances like a Fridge, Washer, Dryer, Large Gas Range with a Direct Vent Hood, Dual HVAC system, Dishwasher and not to mention a less than (One) year old Hot Tub. Upon entering the 9ft ceilings foyer you are met on the left with a beautiful large dining room or an office that is large enough to feed an army or spacious enough to have a board meeting. Down the hall and over to the living room, you will find a fireplace and a wall of windows that adjoined the kitchen which is flanked by loads of cabinets. Outback is a largely fenced-in backyard with a built-in swing set for the kiddos. Upstairs leads to a double door main bedroom with an ensuite bath. All the bedrooms have a WALK-IN CLOSET! The second floor offers a massive loft that can be an additional entertaining space for the family! With loads of space to love and loaf, we invite you to visit us!