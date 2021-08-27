PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Welcome to Tuscany Trace! Impressive Tudor style construction with finely detailed brick and stone and 3-car garage with carriage style doors. Entering the front door, you are greeted with hand-scraped wood flooring and 9-foot ceilings. A private office with French doors and a welcoming dining room with tray ceiling lead you to the open and airy living spaces. A family room with gas fireplace and ample natural light is open to the breakfast room and kitchen. Kitchen features double ovens and a spacious island perfect for entertaining. The mud room opens to the garage. Upstairs is a spacious bonus room, convenient laundry room (Washer and Dryer stay) and four bedrooms, all with walk-in closets. Two bedroom are serviced by a hall bathroom, the third bedroom boasts an en-suite. The grand owner's bedroom with tray ceiling, large bathroom with separate water closet and massive 16x9 foot closet is your relaxing retreat.
4 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $525,000
